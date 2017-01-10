MLN Web site establishes new policy for commenting-Reminder

As of Jan. 1, all comments posted to articles published on the MesquiteLocalNews.com web site must contain real names and email addresses. “We will no longer accept anonymous posts to articles on the site,” MLN Editor Barbara Ellestad said. “All email addresses and names will be verified before comments are approved for publication. We appreciate and encourage all comments and opinions on our web site but will be hold individuals accountable and responsible for their words. Individuals’ real names will be published in conjunction with their comments.”

The MLN staff reserves the right not to publish comments that contain inappropriate language, insults and name calling.