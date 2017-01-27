The Milky Way is the favorite vision of the night

A night loving crowd filled the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery (MFAG), Jan. 19, for its monthly art reception and to announce the winners of the Night Vision exhibit held at the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery through the month of January. The competition drew in entries from over 40 Virgin Valley Artist’s Association member’s in Mesquite.

It seemed that the favorite of the exhibit goers, sponsors and the artists was centered around the Milky Way.

Vanessa Temple took home “Sponsor’s Choice” and Third Place for her watercolor piece titled “Starry Milky Way over Mesa Verde” during the “Night Vision” exhibit at the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery in Jan.

Shirley Smith took home “People’s Choice” and First Place for her digital photograph “Milky Way and the Watchman.” Smith is also the Jan. Artist of the Month. Second Place went to Gentry Bradley for a close-up digital photograph of the, no it’s not the Milky Way, the moon.

The Night Vision exhibit closes on Jan. 28. Mesquite Local News will be sponsoring the “3D” and “Photography” exhibits through the month of Feb. For more information on exhibits or how you can become a sponsor, contact the MFAG