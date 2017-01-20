Meth Dealer Safely Taken Into Custody by Mesquite Detectives

On Jan. 18, Mesquite Police Narcotics Detectives took into custody a Mesquite resident who was selling crystal methamphetamines out of his home. The Narcotics Detectives had been working a lengthy investigation which involved the suspect trafficking methamphetamines, selling it out of his home, and allowing it to be used inside of his home. Detectives were able to safely take the suspect into custody while he was away from his home and traveling in his vehicle. Once the suspect was in custody, detectives served a search warrant on suspect’s vehicle and his residence. Multiple items of evidence were recovered during the searches, and as the investigation is still ongoing, more criminal charges are pending.

Christopher Stevens, 46, of Mesquite Nevada, was arrested and charged with: Two felony counts of sales of a controlled substance (meth), two felony counts of trafficking a controlled substance (meth), two felony counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, and one felony count of maintaining a place to sell and/or use drugs.

Due to the felony charges, Christopher Stevens was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas Nevada.

