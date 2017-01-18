Mesquite Works moves into new office

Three football players from Virgin Valley High School came to do the heavy lifting and saved the day for Mesquite Works volunteers who moved furniture into their new office at 312 W. Mesquite Blvd. Suite 102 on Jan. 16. The furniture was donated last summer by Fidelity National Title Company and had been in storage awaiting an office location. Now that everything is almost in place, Mesquite Works VISTA employees will put finishing touches on the operation and begin serving the Mesquite community as soon as possible. “We’re thrilled to have finally reached this point,” said George Gault, one of the executive board members of Mesquite Works and the VISTA supervisor. “We are ready to start helping as many people as we possibly can.” Photo by Stephanie Clark.
What was once a pet grooming business is now a viable office that Mesquite Works will use as its home base. A target date for Mesquite Works’ grand opening has yet to be set, but the staff can now begin to finalize their structure and aim to increase Mesquite’s workforce numbers and education. The office will also be used for classes for those seeking to improve their skill sets and knowledge associated with landing a job in today’s competitive job market. Photo by Stephanie Clark.