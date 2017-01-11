Mesquite Works has announced the first of four planned job fairs for 2017.

The first, scheduled for Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be in the Grand Canyon Room at the Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd. Mesquite Works is expecting to see more participants than in previous fairs held the past two years.

Businesses interested in participating in the job fair are urged to contact Mesquite Works at 702-613-0699 or by emailing mesquiteworksnv@gmail.com by Feb. 3 at 3 p.m.

There will also be several special classes held prior to the job fair. More information will be released as soon as it’s available.