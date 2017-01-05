Mesquite visitor count continues year long run

Mesquite hosted 109,377 visitors in November making it the 11th straight month of six-figure visitor counts according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. That streak hasn’t occurred since 2007. It also brings the total year-to-date count to over 1.258 million surpassing all of 2015’s visitor numbers at 1.208 million.

Total occupancy rates dipped 3.8 percent to 69.7 percent. However, that takes into account the additional 210 rooms that were added to the report in October when the Rising Star Sports Ranch opened. The only other negative number in Mesquite’s portion of LVCVA report was for revenue per available room (RevPAR) that came in 3.6 percent lower at $39.17 compared to last year’s $40.65.

Average daily room rate rose 1.6 percent to $56.20 while total room nights occupied increased 5.9 percent to 39,834.

Gross gaming revenues of $9.886 million were 1.9 percent higher in Mesquite than November 2015.

The Boulder Strip near Las Vegas and Laughlin also had increases in their gaming numbers coming in at 3.2 percent and 5.8 percent higher respectively. Gaming revenues in all of Clark County were down -2.0 percent. The Las Vegas Strip dropped 3.5 percent in gaming revenues while the downtown area fell 5.3 percent.

The LVCVA report said the gaming revenue declines were due to “decreased baccarat win on lower volumes.”

Average daily auto traffic on I-15 at the Nevada Arizona border jumped 11.2 percent to 26,259 vehicles compared to 23,624 per day last November. That compares to a 5.5 percent increase on I-15 at the Nevada California border and an 8.1 percent rise on all major highways leading into southern Nevada.

Visitor volumes in Laughlin were down -1.6 percent while the average daily auto traffic on Highway 163 into Laughlin increased 6.1 percent to 4,338 vehicles. Airplane passenger arrivals and departures rose 3.0 percent to 20,779.

Total occupancy rates in Laughlin rose 0.3 percent over November 2015 to 55.4 percent, average daily room rates fell -0.8 percent to $42.41, RevPAR was down -0.3 percent to $23.50 and total room nights occupied also fell -0.5 percent to 164,870.