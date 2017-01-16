Mesquite Men’s Golf Association

BANKSON – SCHLISNER – ROM WIN FOR FIRST TIME

Recent new members to the MMGA won for the first time since joining the group on Tuesday at their home course Falcon Ridge. Ron Bankson didn’t seem to become unnerved playing with the weekly medalist Andrew Yeh as he fired off even par 35 on the front nine matching Yeh with two birdies. Yeh birdied one and three while Bankson dropped his on six and nine.

That one stroke lead going to ten may have unrattled Yeh especially when Bankson birdied it while Yeh doubled to fall three shots back. Yeh would come right back with his own birdie on 11 and finished the back with a 41 for 77 and Bankson parred the last five holes for 38 and medalist with 73. Nice round Ron.

Cal Schlisner and Franz Rom also played together in another foursome. Ironically, they also each shot the same round, Rom going 41-46 and Schlisner 40-47. Rom netted 68 and was rewarded first low net and Schlisner a net 69. He was tied with Bubba Petrick (79) and Pat Smitty (85) also at net 69. Schlisner got third low net when he shot bogey, bogey and Petrick went bogey, double bogey for 4th and Smitty to 5th as he had a double digit issue on the second handicap hole. Sixth low net was won by Rory Tomsic (83) net 70 and Jeff Hoyt (81) landed in the 7th bucket at net 71.

IRACE GETS FIRST ACE

Young Bill Irace joined a prestigious world club by recording his first hole in one Thursday at the Palms. He hit a 3-4 rescue club on the par three 11th hole hitting the stick on the fly and falling into the jar. Congratulations Bill!

Rod Stanger also had a great day to win medalist honors by three shots with a nice round of 75 to lead all scores. Greg Sullivan shot 38-40 and Frank Vandeweghe was right there with just the opposite a 40-38. Sullivan was rewarded with first place low net at 65 and Vandeweghe second low gross. Doug Anderson at 86/66 won his third straight top net spots, beating Willie Nelson 90/66 for second low net recording a bogey and Nelson a double bogey for third.

Hole in One Irace was in 4th with a net 68. Ken Ward shooting a 81 was alone for 5th net with 71. Jeff Hoyt (82) broke a three-way tie and got the 6th net award at 73 by shooting bogey par, par which gave 7th to Don Mannon (85) as he went bogey, par bogey and Gene Scavetta (84) dropped to the eight slot. And yes, Irace had the shot of the day award as well.

The next scheduled play is Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Falcon Ridge at 9 a.m.