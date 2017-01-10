Mesquite Men’s Golf Association

YEH BEGINS 2017 IN FINE STYLE

Andrew Yeh started out the new year with the MMGA with a sizzling, five birdie, three under par round of 69. He birdied hole one and reeled off eight straight pars for a 34 on the front, birdied holes 10 and 12 to go three under after 12. He would birdie 15 and 16 for his two under back nine.

Four other players tried to keep close. Frank Vandeweghe, from the forward tees, and Tim Miller recorded 75. Rod Stanger was at 76 and Gene Scavetta shot a 78. Vandeweghe, Miller and Stanger were all in the “hot” foursome.

Only one of Yeh’s five birdies got him a skin because of the fine play of the other players. Vandeweghe’s round earned him a net 65 for first low net over Scavetta’s 66. Third net went to Miller at 67. Rory Tomsic (81) broke his tie for fourth over Stanger when he shot bogey to Stanger’s triple on hole 13. Don Mannon (83) was alone in 6th at net 69 and Tim Bergstrom (82) grabbed the 7th spot over Bill Irace (84) with a nice par. Jeff Hoyt was rewarded second low gross according to the payoff rules.

ANDERSON WINS FIRST AND SECOND

If your last name is Anderson and played with the MMGA on Thursday at the CasaBlanca you probably won first and second low net. Doug Anderson shot 42-46-88 and Jim Anderson shot 46-48-94 and Anderson netted a 66 for first and Anderson netted a 69 for second low net.

Third low net went to first time money winner Glen Van…(wait for it) tussenbrooke (88) and net 70. Don Mannon (86) and net 72, broke a tie for 4th net with Jeff Hoyt (81) when he made a superb birdie on the first handicap hole. Paul LeVan (82) broke his tie for the last spot with Ron Bankson (80) and net 73 when LeVan recorded bogey, bogey, par and Bankson bogey,bogey, bogey.

Bubba Petrick, our President, had the great shot of the day. His tee shot on the par three eighth hole landed in the water. Petrick, with his astute eyesight, saw that it was in only an inch of water so why not try it. He did, and his chip landed on the green and rolled 15 feet up to within four feet of the pin and made the putt for a incredible par three.

The next scheduled play is Thursday Jan 12 at the Palms at 9 a.m. Always check your signup sheets for any corrected times or places. Anyone interested in joining the MMGA can call 702-346-5636. Also check out our website at www.mesquitemensgolf.com.