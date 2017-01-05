Mesquite Men’s Golf Association

WARD FINISHES SECOND TO YEH

Ken Ward shot two great rounds of golf on Tuesday, Dec 27 at Falcon Ridge but came up four shots back of Andrew Yeh’s winning 73. Yeh shot 35-38 while Ward recorded a 39-38. Tim Miller was two more shots back at 79 with 40-39.

Ward’s round netted out at 65 for first low net over Miller and Dan Trower (93) four shots back tied with 71. Miller beat Trower for second place with a par on that all important first handicap hole. Tim Bergstrom (84) was all alone in 4th low net at 72.

Rod Stanger (80) was tied with Ridge Larson (92) at net 73 but was rewarded second low gross for monetary reasons awarding Larson 5th. Doug Anderson (94) and net 74 won 6th low net with a par on 13 when Rory Tomsic (87) and also a net 74 made a six.

Tom Durenberger had the shot of the day on the par five first hole. Chipping from five feet off the green his shot hit the green 10 feet on, rolled down the slope, breaking some eight feet to the right and continuing another 15 feet dropping in the cup for a sweet birdie.

Yeh and Hal Rundle had the oddities of the day. Yeh recorded 11 fours including the last four holes and Rundle had 11 fives but even more strange he recorded them on 6-9 and 15-18.

IT’S A SWEEP FOR THE GOLDEN BOYS

The MMGA teed it up at the CasaBlanca golf course for the last round of golf for 2016 on Thursday, Dec 29. The “elders” made it a clean sweep of all awards.

Bubba Petrick started things off by winning medalist honors with a score of 82 beating out Paul LeVan (83) and Tim Miller (83). Mike Holden recorded his best 18 holes with the MMGA scoring 45-44-89 for a net 66 to win first place by three shots over runner-up Don Mannon (83) and net 69.

Some of Willie Nelson’s casino luck rubbed off on his golf today as his gross 96 and net 72 was good for third low net. He had to beat Jim Anderson (97) for that position with a bogey on the first handicap hole. There was a three-way tie for fifth between Paul LeVan, Ken Ward (86) and Gary Denhalter (86) which Denhalter won with a nice par on the tie-breaker hole. Ward got 6th with his bogey and LeVan was left hoping for 2017.

Denhalter had two great birdie holes as he chipped in on the par five 6th and the par three 14.

The next scheduled play is Thursday, Jan 5 at the CasaBlanca at 9 a.m.