Mesquite Gaming Promotions

Mesquite Gaming, owner of Virgin River Hotel/Casino/Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa, has promoted Scott Singer to corporate director of operations, Julia Abouzeid to general manager at CasaBlanca Resort and Brad Conklin to casino marketing manager at both casino properties. All three promotions are effective immediately.

“Scott, Julia and Brad all bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record in managing casino operations,” said Anthony Toti, chief executive officer of Mesquite Gaming. “We look forward to their leadership, which will be fundamental in building our success over the next decade.”

A veteran of the hospitality industry, Singer has more than 32 years of experience in the gaming business. He has been with Mesquite Gaming for more than three years and during this time, Singer served as assistant general manager for both CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel. Most recently, Singer served as corporate general manager for both properties. In his new role as corporate director of operations, Singer will oversee operations at both hotel-casinos and also The Palms and CasaBlanca Golf Clubs.

Abouzeid has more than 26 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industry and has joined Mesquite Gaming just over four years ago. During her tenure, Abouzeid has served as director of casino marketing and most recently held the position of director of hotel and casino marketing operations. In her new role, Abouzeid will be responsible for the day-to-day operations at CasaBlanca Resort.

Conklin has been promoted to casino marketing manager. Most recently serving as executive casino host, Conklin’s expertise in player development significantly enhanced casino programs with measureable improvements to customer trust and loyalty. In his new role, Conklin will oversee the Players Club and continue to assist with special events, slot tournaments and slot floor promotions at both casino properties.