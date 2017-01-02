Mesquite Gaming calls on volunteers in the community for its annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival to be held Jan. 20 – 22, 2017 at CasaBlanca Resort. Volunteers are essential to the successful operation of the hot air balloon event and will assist with morning balloon launches. Volunteers are needed Friday, Jan. 20 – Sunday, Jan. 22. Interested patrons may call 888-711-4653, e-mail sales@mesquitegaming.com or register online at http://casablancaresort.com/entertainment/ and click on “volunteer sign up.”

The annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival features a weekend of events for the whole family, including morning balloon launches, showroom acts, champagne tasting and a Candlestick night glow event. For more information and the full list of events, please visit www.casablancaresort.com/entertainment.