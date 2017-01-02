You are here: Home / Annual Events / Mesquite Gaming calls on volunteers in the community for its annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival

Mesquite Gaming calls on volunteers in the community for its annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival

Print Friendly
January 2, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Pinterest0
Google+0
LinkedIn0

Mesquite Gaming calls on volunteers in the community for its annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival to be held Jan. 20 – 22, 2017 at CasaBlanca Resort. Volunteers are essential to the successful operation of the hot air balloon event and will assist with morning balloon launches. Volunteers are needed Friday, Jan. 20 – Sunday, Jan. 22. Interested patrons may call 888-711-4653, e-mail sales@mesquitegaming.com or register online at http://casablancaresort.com/entertainment/ and click on “volunteer sign up.”

The annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival features a weekend of events for the whole family, including morning balloon launches, showroom acts, champagne tasting and a Candlestick night glow event. For more information and the full list of events, please visit www.casablancaresort.com/entertainment.

Filed Under: Annual Events, Community Announcements, Slider, Top Stories

Speak Your Mind

*