Mesquite Fire Rescue Weekly Call Statistics for the week of 1/23/17 through 1/29/2017:

Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 1/23/17 through 1/29/2017:

Total Calls For Service: 68*

911 Transports: 27

Non Transports: 26

Inter-facility Transports: 10

Fire Related Incidents: 6

FIRE LOG:

1/25/2017

T-31, E-11, Chief 1, Chief 2, Beaver Dam E-11: Responded to a home in Sun City for a report there was smoke in the home. Unit arrived with no visible exterior smoke or fire. Found light smoke in the interior of home. Unit isolated source to heating unit in attic. No actual fire. Power turned off to unit and homeowner advised not to use until it was repaired.

Non Transports include: Patient refusals, lift assists, patient deceased at scene, no patient found, no incident found, incidents handled by other agencies.

*Call totals do not always add up to the Total Calls For Service due to multiple patients/incident types at a single incident.