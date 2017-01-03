Mesquite Fire Rescue Weekly Call Statistics 12/26/16 through 1/1/2017:

Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 12/26/16 through 1/1/2017:

Total Calls For Service: 53*

911 Transports: 31

Non Transports: 13

Inter-facility Transports: 7

Fire Related Incidents: 2

FIRE LOG:

1/2/2017

E-11, T-31, R-11: Responded to the Desert Rose Subdivision for a person reporting that a house was on fire. Single caller advised that there was heavy smoke coming from the attic and the home was definitely on fire. Units arrived in the area with no evidence of an emergency. Units checked entire subdivision, as well as the immediate area with no visible smoke or odor of smoke. Units cleared.

Non Transports include: Patient refusals, lift assists, patient deceased at scene, no patient found, no incident found, incidents handled by other agencies.

*Call totals do not always add up to the Total Calls For Service due to multiple patients/incident types at a single incident.