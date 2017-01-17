Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 1/9/17 through 1/15/2017

Total Calls For Service: 55*

911 Transports: 23

Non Transports: 17

Inter-facility Transports: 10

Fire Related Incidents: 7

FIRE LOG:

1/9/2017

E-11, R-31, R-32, Chief 1: Responded to a single vehicle rollover I-15 mm 120 Southbound off-ramp. Unit arrived to find a vehicle that had crossed the divider but had not rolled over. Both occupants denied injury.

1/10/2017

E-11, Battalion 3: Responded to a in an occupied school at Virgin Valley High School. Unit arrived with no visible smoke or fire. Staff reports that an oven made a funny noise and then emitted smoke. At no time does it appear there was actually a fire. Fire crews confirmed oven was disconnected from power and there was no further danger. Staff advises oven will be repaired before reuse.

T-31 (Off Duty staff), R-31, Chief 1 Responded to a hotel on West Pioneer for a General Fire Alarm in an occupied hotel. This call came in at essentially the same time as the alarm at the high school. Unit arrived to find no smoke or fire. Occupants of a room had used something in a microwave that resulted in a smoke condition. No fire or damage to microwave or structure. Involved persons advised not to use same material in microwave and they acknowledge.

1/11/2017

E-11, R-31: Responded to a vehicle versus palm tree collision on N. Sandhill Blvd. Driver transported to MVRH for evaluation of injuries and possible underlying medical condition.

1/12/2017

E-11, R-11: Responded to a report of smoke coming from a backyard on Condor Street. Unit arrived to find smoke in the area with a controlled burn in the backyard. Resident was advised fire was illegal as they were burning yard waste with no burn permit, as well as the smoke had created a nuisance. Resident immediately extinguished fire.

Non Transports include: Patient refusals, lift assists, patient deceased at scene, no patient found, no incident found, incidents handled by other agencies.

*Call totals do not always add up to the Total Calls for Service due to multiple patients/incident types at a single incident.