Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 1/2/17 through 1/8/2017:

Total Calls For Service: 75*

911 Transports: 32

Non Transports: 19

Inter-facility Transports: 16

Fire Related Incidents: 8

FIRE LOG:

1/3/2017

E-11, T-31, R-11: Responded to reported dumpster fire on Smokey Lane. Upon arrival, it appeared fire was out. Confirmed no hot spots and units cleared.

1/4/2017

E-11: Responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 355 W. Mesquite Boulevard. Unit arrived to find smoke and flames from the engine compartment. Fire quickly knocked down with no injuries reported.

1/5/2017

B-Shift completed Shelter in Place drills at all 3 Mesquite Public Schools.

1/6/2017

E-11: Responded to a vehicle fire on W. Mesquite Boulevard. Unit arrived with no visible smoke or fire. Engine Compartment fire had been extinguished prior to arrival of Fire Units. No injuries reported.

Non Transports include: Patient refusals, lift assists, patient deceased at scene, no patient found, no incident found, incidents handled by other agencies.

*Call totals do not always add up to the Total Calls for Service due to multiple patients/incident types at a single incident.