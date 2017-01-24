Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 1/16/17 through 1/22/2017:

Total Calls For Service: 71*

911 Transports: 30

Non Transports: 27

Inter-facility Transports: 9

Fire Related Incidents: 8

FIRE LOG:

1/17/2017

E-11, R-11: Responded to Mesquite Blvd and Riverside Road for a 2 vehicle MVA. One driver transported to Mesa View for evaluation of injuries. Second driver refused medical attention.

1/18/2017

E-11, T-31, R-11, R-32: Responded to the Events Tent at the Casablanca for a General Fire Alarm. Units arrived with no smoke or fire visible outside or inside tent. Security and Maintenance advise that sprinkler system had been serviced earlier today and system was activated do to effects of that and that they can handle.

1/21/2017

E-11, R-11: Responded to a single vehicle rollover on Kitty Hawk Drive. PD advises driver fled scene and passenger requesting medical. R-11 transported passenger to MVRH for evaluation.

1/22/2017

E-11: Responded to Beaver Dam, AZ to assist the Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District with a structure fire. Unit arrived with light smoke showing from the roof. E-11 assigned interior and finds haze of smoke and heat in home. Ceiling pulled in bathroom and found burned insulation as well as some trusses burned through. Remnants of fire quickly extinguished and salvage and overhaul operations undertaken to limit damage. Once fire was confirmed out, Mesquite E-11 released.

While returning from the structure fire in Beaver Dam, E-11 found large column of smoke near Little Jamaica along the Virgin River (I-15 mm 9 Arizona). Found what appeared to be a vehicle fire. Fire inaccessible by E-11 since it’s a structural Engine and the terrain was very rough. Beaver Dam advised of situation and they responded with Brush Engine 23 and extinguished a vehicle fire.

Non Transports include: Patient refusals, lift assists, patient deceased at scene, no patient found, no incident found, incidents handled by other agencies.

*Call totals do not always add up to the Total Calls for Service due to multiple patients/incident types at a single incident.