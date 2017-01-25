MESQUITE DISTINGUISHED CITIZEN NOMINATION FORMS AVAILABLE

Mesquite Distinguished Citizen Recognition award nomination forms for 2016 are available in the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall or can be emailed to you by requesting a form to tbeck@mesquitenv.gov Individuals may be nominated by any resident. Those nominated may be a current or former resident or business person, living or deceased, who have made Mesquite a better place to live.

The deadline for the return of completed application to the City Clerk’s Office is 12:00 noon on Friday, February 3, 2017.

A committee of local residents will select an honoree and the individual chosen will be announced in February at the City Council Meeting.

If you have any questions, please call the City Clerk’s Office at (702) 346-5295 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Friday.