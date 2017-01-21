Mesquite Behavoiral Health Center

A staggering number of people each year suffer from some sort of mental illness. An estimated 54 million people suffer from a disease that most believe are rare and “won’t happen to me” but is actually much more common than we realize.

Mental illness is a disease that causes mild to severe disturbances in thought and behavior which result in an inability to cope with life’s ordinary routines.

There are more than 200 classified forms of mental illness. Some of the more common disorders are depression, bipolar disorder, dementia, schizophrenia and anxiety disorders.

Individuals who live in Mesquite need not feel like they are all alone in their struggles. Mesquite Behavioral Health Center (MBHC) offers a wide range of services and resources for individuals with mild to severe disorders.

MBHC case workers and staff feel that it is especially important to pay attention to sudden changes in thoughts and behaviors. The onset of several symptoms, not just any one change, indicates a problem that may need to be assessed.

Behaviors and signs of a potential problem you should watch for are: Confused thinking, prolonged depression, sadness or irritability, feeling of extreme highs and lows, excessive fears, worries and anxieties, social withdrawal, dramatic changes in eating or sleeping, strong feelings of anger, strange thoughts, hallucinations, growing inability to cope with daily problems or activities, suicidal thoughts, numerous unexplained physical ailments and substance use. These symptoms should not be due to a recent substance abuse problem or medical condition.

Their vision is to “assist rural Nevadans with mental health challenges to realize their optimal potential as individuals and as valued citizens of their community and state.”

MBHC offers a broad range of services for adults and children/adolescents with serious mental illness or severe emotional disturbances including services for persons with a dual diagnosis of developmental disability or a co-occurring substance abuse disorder.

Services include outpatient counseling, service coordination, groups, medication clinics, psychosocial rehabilitation, residential services, integrated services, and peer support services. Resource information is available for Veterans, Safe Nest, and suicide prevention. There isn’t a mental health issue that they won’t be able to help you with or provide you a resource for; most services are offered here in Mesquite.

These services are offered to every citizen who thinks they or a family member might need help regardless of the ability to pay. Private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid and a regular fee or sliding scale fees are accepted.

MBHC is located at 61 N. Willow St., #4, Mesquite, NV. They can be reached by phone at 702-346-4696. Hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The after hour crisis number is 800-992-5757.