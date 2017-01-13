Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing January 13, 2017

MICROCHIPPING YOUR PET FOR SAFETY AND IDENTIFICATION

A well-fitted collar with a current ID tag is arguably a pet’s best chance at coming home again if lost, but it’s not a perfect system. Some animals are experts at getting out of their collars, tags fall off or aren’t kept updated, and pet thieves toss the collar the second they grab an animal. Tags can fade, rust, or are scratched and be impossible to read.

Even if your pet is an “indoor’ animal safe inside, a guest or a repair person could easily leave the door hanging open, or a screen could come loose from an open window. Unaltered pets in particular will take any chance to roam. There’s a possibility that your house could be damaged in a storm, fire, or other natural disaster, causing your animal to run away in fear. Pets can even be stolen-particularly birds and exotic or purebred animals. No matter how closely you watch your favorite animal friend, there’s always a chance they could get out, and if there isn’t any ID, it will be extremely hard to find him/her.

Microchips are about the size of a grain of rice, the chip is implanted, typically beneath the skin over an animal’s shoulder blades. The chip is made out of an inert, biocompatible substance, which means it won’t cause an allergic reaction in your pet, and it won’t degenerate over time. When they’re implanted properly, today’s chips won’t migrate. They won’t move around or get near any delicate tissues or organs.

Once in place, the number on the chip can be read with a hand-held scanner, and that number is matched with contact information for a pet’s owner. The chip doesn’t have an internal battery or power source. When the microchip reader is passed over it, it gets enough power from the reader to transmit the pet’s ID number. Since there’s no battery and no moving parts, there’s nothing to wear out or replace. The chip can’t be lost or damaged, and it lasts for the pet’s lifetime.

The procedure is simple, routine, and painless, and it doesn’t require any anesthesia. Your pet simply gets an injection just under the loose skin between the shoulder blades; it’s a lot like being vaccinated. Most animals don’t react at all.

The microchip won’t work to identify your pet unless your pet is exposed to a microchip reader a handheld scanners—just like those used in market checkout lines—that “read” the chips implanted in animals

The number on the computer chip is entered in a database. If your dog or cat is found, an animal hospital, shelter, or humane society can use a microchip reader to read the unique ID number contained on the chip. The veterinarian or worker then calls the database, or accesses it on the computer, and enters the number given off by the microchip. The database matches the number to your name and phone number.

The price can vary from one veterinarian to another. Many veterinarians will charge even less if they perform the implantation at the same time as another procedure, like spaying, neutering, or dental work.

One very important factor to remember is that on some chips there is usually a fee, generally under $20, to enter your pet’s ID number in a database, and there may be a small fee for changing your address, phone number, or other contact information in the database. Still, microchip identification is cheaper than making flyers, calling around town, and taking time off work to find a lost pet. It does not good to have your pet implanted with a microchip if you do not register the information and/or keep the information updated if you change phone numbers or move to another location.

The local veterinarians and animal shelter have microchip readers available. Of course, to be sure your pets will be returned to you, you should identify them as many ways as you can, with a tag, a microchip, and even a tattoo.

Everyone thinks that leashes, fences, and doors are enough to keep your pet safe at home. Remember, accidents happen, and your pet depends on you to protect her against the things that could go wrong. With a little effort now, you can take a big step toward ensuring that your pet will be with you in the future.

All pets should wear identification tags at all times. Tags should include a local contact number, as well as a number for a friend or out-of-town relative.

Microchips provide an important extra level of protection in the event your pet becomes separated from his collar and tags. Providing your pet with both tags and a microchip can help ensure a happy reunion if the unthinkable happens: your beloved pet gets lost.

Featured Dog- Crystal

Found as a stray. She was not used to being picked up or held but has changed into a wonderful girl. She needs leash training as this is something completely unfamiliar to her. She follows well and comes when called. She loves sitting beside you or on your lap. She is not familiar with playing with toys but shows interest in them. Will need a quiet home secure yard and preferably someone that is home with her most of the time. She gets along with the other dogs.

Other available dogs- Aspen- 4-5 month old puppy. Stray. She is still shy but loves people and attention. Needs leash, house training. Learning to play with toys.

F eatured Cat- Echo

She was a stray. She is very friendly, quiet and calm and loves being petted. She is a pretty petite calico. She is learning to play with toys. We are not sure how she gets along with other cats at this time. Loves people.

Other available cat- Moshi- shy but loves attention. Sshe is learning to play with toys. Beautiful colors Nice clam home please. No other cats.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.



The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER