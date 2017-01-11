Mayor fills council appointments

Mayor Al Litman made formal city council appointments to various local and regional boards. Councilman Geno Withelder will serve as Mayor Pro-tem in the absence of the mayor and also will represent Mesquite for the Nevada League of Cities National League of Cities. Councilman George Rapson will continue representing Mesquite on the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Board of Directors and will serve as alternate civilian representative for Nellis AFB.

Councilman Rich Green will continue as Mesquite’s representative to the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance(LVGEA) and to the Southern Nevada Transport Coalition (SNTC) – Silver Rider.

Incoming Councilman Dave Ballweg will serve on the Clark County Debt Management Commission, the Regional Flood Committee, and the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Committee Board of Directors. New Councilman Brian Wursten will be Mesquite’s representative on the Southern Nevada Health District Board of Directors.

Mayor Litman will serve as the civilian liaison to Nellis AFB and as alternate to the Nevada League of Cities. He will also have a seat on the Community Education Advisory Committee (CEAB).