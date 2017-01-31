Local Get-a-ways from Mesquite

Living in Mesquite offers residence many close-by get-a-way choices. Beside our mild weather we have the advantage of location, location, Location. Within one hour and 15 minutes of good freeway we are in one of the major exciting visitor’s vacation hubs in the world, Las Vegas. However, lucky for us, we also have many other choices.

Winter time is the right season to check out Death Valley, CA. It is only a three hour drive to the Furnace Creek Ranch and historical Scotties Castle. The resort features an 18-hole golf course that is 214 feet below sea level, with spring-fed swimming pools, tennis courts and children’s playground.

The ranch is open mid-October through mid-May. Seniors 50 plus receive discounts that vary according to length of stay. http://www.furnacecreekresort.com

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon offers visitors a varied view of the canyon, from the popular South Rim. The only lodging provided is by the National Park Service inside the park with rim views. North Rim is approximate 140 miles from Mesquite. Park services are open mid-May to mid-October normally, if the winter is mild and Hwy 67clear they will keep park open a little longer, best check before you go. http://grandcanyon.com/category/planning/north-rim-planning.

The cabins dotted around the park are basic to primitive; the Canyon Lodge Hotel is nice and offers stunning views at sunset. Besides the hiking trails, visitors can take the mule rides around the rim and into the canyon.

Mount Carmel Junction, UTAH is a hidden gem for a relaxing get-a-way with a 9-hole golf course located at the Thunder Bird Best Western Hotel. The location is convenient to visiting the Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Zion, and Kanab. There are a few other motels in town, we stayed at the Thunder Bird and found the rooms very pleasant along with the golf course and good food in the restaurant. There are plenty of off-road trails and an excellent Maynard Dixon Living History Museum featuring his fabulous artworks. Mount Carmel Junction is only 104 miles from Mesquite. http://www.zionnational-park.com/mount-carmel-junction.htm

Utah offers Zion National park only 74 miles from Mesquite and Bryce Canyon National Park at 179 miles from Mesquite. Both offer wondrous views and lodging. Hiking trails, camp grounds etc.

Brian Head Resort, Utah a 2-hour drive from Mesquite is a ski resort featuring all the normal winter sports trails schools, rental equipment etc. The last chair saloon features BBQ ribs and fish fry on Saturdays, along with a variety of live entertainment. Summer time fun includes mountain biking, Avalanche tubing, the scenic ski lift is open and now Ridge Runner Zip Lining. https://www.visitcedarcity.com/

Ely Nevada and Great Basin National Park is a 4-hour drive from Mesquite. Unless you are camping, lodging in Ely is your best bet, with many choices. We stayed at the Prospector Hotel found it quite nice and good food in the on-site Mexican restaurant. They have a small casino and an RV parking with pull through sites. Based in Ely there are many sites to visit, Great Basin National Park Lehman Caves, MC Gills Drug Store, White Pine Historical Museum and Cave Lake State Park. There are many historical sites around Ely. http://www.elynevada.net/planvisit/welcome.html