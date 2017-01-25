LDS missions

Elder Colton Mickelson leaves Feb. 8, to serve a mission for The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will be serving in the Michigan Detroit Mission for 24 months. Elder Mickelson will speak at 11 a.m. on Sunday Jan. 29. in the Whipple Building, 121 Whipple Way. Kameron and Traci Mickelson of the Mesquite 3rd Ward are his parents.

Elder Jefferson Thornley has returned after serving an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Cochabamba Bolivia Mission for 24 months. Elder Thornley will speak Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. in the Whipple Building. His parents are Cody and Jodi Thornley of the Mesquite 3rd Ward.

Sister Cyndy Kuta has returned home after honorably serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Sapporo Japan Mission. Kuta Shimai will be speaking on Sunday, Jan. 29, 1 p.m. in the Stake Center, located 100 N. Arrowhead Ln. Cyndy is the daughter of Francis and Elspeth Kuta of the Mesquite 7th Ward.