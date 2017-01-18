LDS Missionaries Serving in the Valley

While young men and women are leaving the Virgin Valley and being sent on missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, other missionaries from around the world are being assigned to serve here. When a young man of 18 years or a young woman of 19 years makes the decision to serve a mission for the LDS Church they must go through a process of preparation, interviews and selection.

After submitting their paperwork which includes the results of medical and dental exams and the approval of their local church leaders, the prospective missionary then waits for their assignment which is sent from church headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. They can be called to serve in any of the 418 missions in the world joining the 74,079 missionaries already serving. The area of assignment will be a complete surprise to the missionary and their family and is anticipated with must excitement and reverence.

Young men are called to serve for 2 years and young women are called for 18 months. Time is allowed for the obtaining of passports and inoculations if necessary and additions to wardrobes such as heavy winter clothing if the call is to areas with cold climates.

Missionaries from the valley have served missions since the early days of settlement. From just the years 1886 to 1900 twelve young men left the valley to serve in the eastern United States and the Oklahoma Indian Territory. The first missionary to leave for a foreign mission was Albert Frehner of Littlefield in 1899 as he was assigned to serve in Sweden.

Today eight missionaries have been called to serve in the Virgin Valley area which is part of the Utah St. George Mission. They work in companionship of two with one companionship being a married couple, Elder and Sister McNeil.

These missionaries can be seen about town delivering their message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, serving others and assisting in service projects. They can be reached by calling 435-862-0931, 435-862-0978, or 702-239-7340.