Laub receives Eagle Scout award

Kaden Laub received his Eagle Scout Award at a Court of Honor. He is a member of Venture Crew 2082 sponsored by the Mesquite 2nd Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His Eagle Project was improving the landscaping at the Mesquite City Cemetery and the Rec Center by putting in rock landscaping near the wall. He is the son of Randy Laub and Diann Ficklin.

Laub’s favorite merit badge was archery. He is a senior at Virgin Valley High school where he participates on the tennis team and the guitar ensemble. He will attend Dixie State University in the fall.

Josh Tietjen, Laub’s scout leader, spoke about the great experiences of camping, learning skills. “there were some challenging times on hikes and camps but we made great memories.” Tietjen continued, “There are two things that you must remember about your years in scouts – first, remember the scout oath and do your best to do your duty to God and your country, to help other people, be physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight. Second, live the scout law. Remember these and act on them, using them in your everyday life and as you follow and make these a guide for your life, and you will have more success in your career and you family life.”

Duane Thurston, scoutmaster, gave Laub the Eagle charge and had him repeat the scout oath to reaffirm his allegiance to the three promises of the scout oath. Thurston said, “Being an Eagle Scout brings with it obligations and responsibilities to do your best in all you undertake to do. Help build America on a solid foundation through clean living, honest work and reverence for God. I charge you to make your training and experience count toward better citizenship in your community, your county, church and in your contact with other people. The Eagle rank is not the end but the beginning.”

Laub presented the mentor pin to Duane Thurston for helping him with his project and encouraging him along the trail to Eagle. Laub presented pins to his father and mother to thank them for their help in reaching the rank of Eagle Scout. Mark Tichenor, chairman of Virgin River Valley Boy Scouts of America, presented Laub with a pocket knife engraved with “Eagle Scout” as a reminder to continue to live the principles of scouting.