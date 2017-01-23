Lady Dogs rally late defeat Pirates 47-44

Bulldog Brianna Todd’s four points in the last seconds of Friday night’s game against archrival Moapa Valley High School brought the Dawgs from impending defeat to a huge win over the 18-3 Pirates. The Bulldogs 47-44 win moves them into first place in 3A Sunrise League play. Todd had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Dawgs. Bulldog center Bernice Fiso kept the Dawgs in the game early adding 12 points and 8 rebounds. The Bulldogs won despite over 20 turnovers in a raggedly played contest.

Fiso led the Dawgs to an 11-7 advantage after one period of play, dominating the boards. Fiso had 8 of the Bulldogs 11 points in the period. The Pirates took a 22-21 lead after one half of play hitting three bombs for nine of their 15 points. Emma Barnum had four points to lead the Dawgs in the second period. Turnovers were the bane, as neither team took command.

The Pirates and the Dawgs battled evenly throughout the third period with the Pirates holding their one point lead 34-33 after three periods. Abbie Barnum and Todd had 5 and 4 points respectively for the Dawgs. The Dawgs took a brief 43-42 lead with less than a minute remaining on 2 free throws from Fiso. A quick timeout by the Pirates with 33 seconds on the clock settled the Moapa squad down. The Bulldogs fouled the Pirate point guard who stepped up hitting 2 free throws to put the Pirates back on top 44-43. Todd heroic’s followed, hitting a short jumper with 25 seconds remaining and 2 free throws giving the Dawgs the win. It was a huge comeback win for coach Chimane Creer’s as they now stand at 4-0 in league play. The Bulldogs now control their own destiny as four of their last five games are against teams with losing records. Only Moapa with an 18-4 record stands in the way of the Dawgs. The Dawgs travel to Del Sol on Monday Jan.23 and Boulder City on Jan. 25. The Bulldogs next home game will be on Jan. 31 hosting Chaparral.