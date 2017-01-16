Lady Dawgs roll over Roadrunners 49-23

Virgin Valley High School’s Lady Bulldogs game with SECTA was basically over after one half quarter of play Thursday night, Jan. 12 as the Dawgs led by a score of 12-1. The first period ended with the Dawgs up 20-3.

The Roadrunners could not break the Bulldogs’ full press causing numerous turnovers. Bulldog Bernice Fiso led all scorers with 9 points in the half. The Bulldogs led 31-13 at the break increasing their lead to 46-16 after three periods of play. Brianna Todd had five points in the period followed by reserve Taylor Barnum with four points off the bench.

Bulldog second tier players played the fourth period in the Dawgs’ blowout win. Ten Bulldogs contributed points for the Dawgs led by Fiso’s 13 and Todd’s 11 points. The Bulldog’s full court press forced 35 turnovers by The Roadrunners.

The win keeps the Bulldogs on top of the 3A Sunrise League standings with a 3-0 record and an overall 12-3 for the season. The Pirates are sitting at 2-0 in league play and are 17-4 overall.