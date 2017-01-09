Lady Bulldogs roll over Cowboys 45-13

The VVHS Lady Bulldog basketball team ran all over an inept Chaparral High School team 45-13 Friday evening, Jan. 6 at Chaparral. Brianna Todd led eight Bulldogs with 10 points followed by Savannah Price’s 8 points. Bernice Fiso and Emma Barnum chipped in 6 points each in the landslide victory.

The Bulldogs smothered the Cowboys offense allowing only three points in each of the first three periods and four in the last. The Bulldogs host TECH on January 12 before hosting Moapa Valley in a big game on Jan.20. The Dawgs season record went to 11-3 and most importantly to 2-0 in 3A Sunrise League play.