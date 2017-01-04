You are here: Home / Sports / High School / Lady Bulldogs host Eagles in 3A Sunrise League opener

Lady Bulldogs host Eagles in 3A Sunrise League opener

Print Friendly
January 4, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Pinterest0
Google+0
LinkedIn0

LadyBulldogsOpen-01-05-17: Bulldogs Brianna Todd #15 puts up a three ball during the BIT. Todd has dominated the scoring for the Bulldogs including a recent 30 point game. Photo by Lou Martin

The Virgin Valley High School girls basketball team hoped to continue its winning ways Wednesday night when they hosted Boulder City in the Dawg House. The Dawgs recently won their own Bulldog Invitational and followed up with a 35-25 defeat over Pahrump Valley on Dec. 29. The Bulldogs finished preseason play with a 9-3 record.

Brianna Todd continues to dominate on the offensive side and assists Bernice Fiso on the boards. Todd has been a scoring machine for the Dawgs with 69 points total in her last three outings. The Eagles come into town with a 4-9 record. The Eagles have lost their last four outings and have not established a go to gal yet in preseason. Eight players scored six points or more in an early Dec. game.

The Bulldogs follow up Wednesday’s clash traveling to Chaparral to face a struggling Cowboy squad. The Cowboys have managed only one win in preseason play and stand at 1-5. Alexandria Wilkins and Jai’La Vincent lead the Cowboys offense.

Filed Under: High School, Slider, Top Stories

Speak Your Mind

*