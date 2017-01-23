Jayden Perkins fourth quarter heroic’s leads Dawgs to 56-40 win over Pirates

The Virgin Valley High School Bulldog’s led by only a score of 35-33 after three periods of play over their nemesis Moapa Valley High School Friday night in the Dawg House before Bulldog forward Jayden Perkins along with Cesar Zarate took over the fourth period. Perkins led a perfect Bulldog fourth period with 12 points giving the Dawgs a 56-40 victory. Zarate’s pin point passing to Perkins led to a 43-34 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs offense went into high gear the rest of the way. Perkins led all scorers with 15 points followed by 12 points from Hogan Fowles and 11 points from Andrew Memmott. Big Reid Jensen had 10 boards and 3 blocks for the Dawgs. Zarate and Jarrett Tietjen had five assists for the game.

The Bulldogs and Pirates seemed inept in the first period with the Dawgs up by a baseball like score of 6-5. The first half ended with the Dawgs up 20-17. The Dawgs jumped out to a 31-24 advantage early in the third period before letting the Pirates back in the game. The Pirates led 32-31 before Memmott hit two baskets for the 35-33 lead after three periods setting up Perkins heroics. “I’m happy to get a league win,” said Bulldog coach Sean FitzSimons after the game. We need to continue to win. We knew we would have a battle against Moapa and they wouldn’t give up. We had a good week of practice but we didn’t have any intensity till the fourth period.” The Bulldogs host 3-1 Del Sol on Monday Jan. 23 and Boulder City on Jan. 25. The Dawgs need to win both games to keep in the hunt for the top spot in 3A Sunrise League play. The Dawgs trail Chaparral by one game.