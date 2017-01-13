Here is the lifestyle you have been waiting for!

Views of Mountains, Golf Course, Entire Virgin Valley

Panoramic Views of Virgin Valley’s magnificent mountains, the Arnold Palmer Golf Course, and a bonus of the City Lights. A very bright, airy and functional town home. Kitchen and breakfast area are open to the dining room. Kitchen is laid out with plenty of storage and easy access to laundry and breakfast area. The romantic master suite has panoramic views of the valley and the master bath has double sinks, spa tub, shower, and large walk-in closet. This town home offers resort style living with full access to the Mesquite Vistas Club house, pool, spa, tennis, pickle ball, fitness room and more. Please note extra-large garage. All appliances are included. Offered at just $249,900 on Ventana Circle, it’s a deal you don’t want to miss! Call Lynda Edwards at 702-521-2344 today!