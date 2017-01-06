Gridiron Gals stop Eagles winning streak 26-13

It took over four years for the Virgin Valley High School flag football team to remove a stumbling block in their quest for a championship. That was removed Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 in Boulder City as the Lady Dawgs defeated the Eagles 26-13.

The Bulldogs led at the half 20-7 and added a touchdown in the second half while holding the Eagles to 13 points. Leading the way for the Dawgs were Kallie Graves with two T.D. passes to Makenzie Leishman and Madison Cheney and running backs Elisabeth DeLeon and Katie Zuniga. They each ran for T.D.’s with Zuniga tallying 118 yards on the ground and DeLeon adding 55.

Cheney and Leishman were dominate for the Dawgs defense as Leishman had an interception plus 5 tackles and Cheney added 4 tackles. The Bulldogs ran for 231 yards as Graves added 50+ on the ground. This was the first league loss for Boulder City after 46 wins. The Bulldogs host Chaparral on Friday Jan. 6. The Cowboys lost their opener to Moapa Valley.