Gridiron Gals roll over Eagles 26-13

There’s a new big Dawg in 3A Girls Flag Football this season as the Virgin Valley High School cemented that position with a duplicate score of 26-13 over Boulder City High School Wednesday night in the Dawg Pound. The Bulldogs ended the Eagles 46 game winning streak earlier this season with the same results. Leading the way for the Dawgs were quarterback Kallie Graves who completed 14 of 19 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns, receiver/defensive back Madison Cheney who was on the receiving end of two of the T.D throws and Dylan Bryant had the other T.D reception. Cheney had 5 catches overall for 107 yards. The dynamic duo of running backs Elizabeth DeLeon and Katie Zuniga continues to frustrate opposing offense with 89 and 52 yards respectively. Bryant led the defense with 6 tackles followed by defensive stalwart Makenzie Leishman with 5 tackles.

The first half of Wed. game was all Bulldogs as the Dawgs scored on their first two possessions to take an early 13-0 lead. Graves hit Cheney for the first score 15 minutes into the game on a 28 yard strike. DeLeon ran in the point after making the core 7-0. Minutes later, Graves found Bryant over the middle for an 11 yard T.D. The PAT run fell short keeping the score at 13-0. The Bulldog defense dominated the Eagles offense forcing 7 straight punts setting up the Bulldogs final score of the half. Graves hit Cheney from 11 yards out for the T.D. and a 20-0 advantage.

The Dawgs managed only one T.D. in the second half on a short scamper from Graves. The Eagles finally mustered up an offense putting two T.D.’s on their side of the ledger making the final score 26-13. The win was important for the Bulldogs as they opened up a two game lead over TECH with 4 games remaining in the regular season. The Dawgs travel to Chaparral on Jan.31 and host Moapa on Feb.2 before TECH arrives on Feb. 6.