Gridiron Gals keep rolling with wins over Pirates and Roadrunners

Lady Dawgs run over Pirates 34-0

The Virgin Valley High School flag football team used their running game Tuesday, Jan. 10 defeating Moapa Valley High School 34-0. The Bulldogs scored five touchdowns on the ground led by two T.D.’s each from Katie Zuniga and Elizabeth DeLeon. Quarterback Kallie Graves added a one yard T.D. run to the Dawgs offensive display.

Zuniga and DeLeon rushed for 95 and 79 yard respectively. Graves hit 19 of 22 pass attempts for 173 yards to spark the Bulldogs air attack.

Graves leads Gridiron Gals to a 26-19 comeback win over Roadrunners

Lady Dawg Kallie Graves rallied the Bulldogs from possible defeat by sparking the Dawgs to a 26-19 win over a strong TECH squad on Thursday, Jan 12. The Bulldogs trailed 19-13 after one half of play to the undefeated Roadrunners. Roadrunner Katy Orellana ran for all three TECH touchdowns in the first half.

The Dawgs defense stepped up once again shutting down the Roadrunners and allowing their offense the opportunity to take the lead 26-19. The Dawgs stopped the Roadrunners on their 10 yard line to seal the win.

Graves had 95 yards in the air and a T.D. adding 70 yards on the ground and ran for two, T.Ds. Elizabeth DeLeon added a T.D. run and Dylan Bryant was on the end of a Graves’ pass for another score. Makenzie Leishman led the Dawgs defense with 9 tackles followed by Shalee Hafen with eight tackles. The Dawgs host Del Sol on Jan. 23 and Boulder City on Jan. 25.

The Dawgs are in the driver’s seat with a 4-0 league record.