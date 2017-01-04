Gridiron Gals face 46-0 Eagles and Cowboys in season openers

The Virgin Valley High School flag football team started at the top Wednesday when they traveled to Boulder City to face the Eagles. The Eagles have not lost a league game in four years as they have repeated as champions.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 in preseason dropping their first game to 4A Green Valley. The Eagles are led by wide out/defensive back Kenadee Bailey who had three touchdowns including two interception returns in her last game. Nicole Valle leads the passing attack with 11 T.D.’s in 7 games.

The Eagles and Dawgs have faced one common opponent this preseason, Arbor View. The Eagles defeated Arbor View 23-0 in their season opener while the Dawgs fell to Arbor View 33-28 in their recent tournament.

The Bulldogs continue Friday against 2-0 Chaparral. The Cowboys have had limited action in preseason and went 5-9 in 2016. The Cowboys are counting on speedster Naja Muhammad, who has four of the Cowboys six touchdowns and is averaging over 11 yards per carry.

The Gridiron Gals will counter with a strong offense and stiff defense against the Eagles and Cowboys. Leading the way for the Bulldogs are quarterback Kallie Graves with 14 TDs in nine games and receivers Madison Cheney and Dylan Bryant. Running backs Elizabeth DeLeon and Katy Zuniga take turns carrying the ball for the Dawgs.

The Dawgs can count on Cheney and defensive back Makenzie Leishman to shut down the opposing team’s passing attack. Two wins could go a long way for the Dawgs in their quest for a 3A Division championship.