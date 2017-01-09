Gridiron Gals crush Cowboys 40-6

The Virgin Valley High School Lady Bulldogs continued their winning ways Friday night, Jan. 6 in the Dawg Pound crushing the Cowboys from Chaparral High School 40-6. Kallie Graves passed for 109 yards for three touchdowns and Katie Zuniga ran for 98 yards and two T.D’s.

After being held to a punt on their first possession, the Dawgs unleashed the flood gates scoring four T.D.’s to take a 27-0 lead.

Dylan Bryant got the Dawgs rolling intercepting a Cowboy pass. Graves hit Alyson Cook from five yards out for the score. Graves hit Bryant for the P.A.T giving the Dawgs a 7-0 lead nine minutes into the game. Zuniga followed with a five yard scamper upping the Dawgs lead to 14-0. Graves P.A.T to Madison Cheney was good.

Zuniga added another T.D. on a short run but the P.A.T. was no good making the score 20-0. Bulldog Shalee Hafen gave the Bulldogs their last opportunity to score in the half intercepting a Cowboy pass. Graves followed with a T.D. pass to Makenzie Leishman upping the score to 27-0. The Cowboys finished the first half scoring with a T.D. with zero time left on the clock.

The Bulldogs added two T.D.’s in the second half on a pass from Graves to Bryant and a five yard run from Emily Teerlink making the final 40-6. It was an all-around game for the Dawgs on both sides of the ball. Five Dawgs scored and the defense shut down the Cowboys. The Bulldogs travel to Moapa on Tuesday Jan. 10 and Tech on Jan. 12 for their next two games.