Fourth ranked Gridiron Gals hold off Dragons 20-6

The Virgin Valley High School Lady Bulldog flag football team dominated the first half of play Monday night leading 20-0 before holding off the Del Sol High School in the second half winning 20-6. The win revenged two losses last year to the Dragons and should cement the Bulldogs fourth place rankings in the Southern Nevada Coaches poll. The Bulldogs are the highest 3A team in the rankings.

The Bulldogs took a 6-0 lead on their second possession of the game on a Kallie Graves 10 yard pass to Makenzie Leishman. The series was set up by a Markell Ludvigson interception on the Bulldogs 28 yard line. The point after failed. The Bulldogs added another T.D. on their third possession marching down the field with Katie Zuniga going over from the two yard line. An Elizabeth DeLeon run added the P.A.T upping the Dawgs lead to 13-0 with 9 minutes remaining in the first half. Del Sol mounted a long drive late in the period before the Lady Dawgs defense stepped up to knock down a Dragon pass. The Bulldogs did not sit on their lead as Bulldog Coach Joey Bowler used his timeouts wisely as the Dawgs drove downfield with less than one minute remaining in the first half. The Bulldogs scored with .00 seconds on the clock on a Graves 22 yard pass to Madison Cheney giving the Dawgs a 20-0 lead. The second half of play was a defensive struggle. The Dragons had the only T.D of the period. The Bulldogs rushing attack accounted for 219 yards. Ludvigson led the defense with six tackles and Dylan Bryant added an interception. The Dawgs 3A Sunrise League record went to 5-0 and 12-2 overall for the season. The Bulldogs host Boulder City on Wednesday Jan. 25.