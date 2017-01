Walls are going up on a new 30,000 square foot fieldhouse located behind the recently-opened Rising Star Sports Ranch located at the I-15 Exit 122 interchange on Sandhill Blvd. The fieldhouse is big enough for three basketball courts with bleachers, nine volleyball courts, 19 pickleball courts, six to eight full wrestling mats, or a U-18 soccer field. The courts are interchangeable for particular events or camps that the hotel may host. The expected completion timeframe is set for April.