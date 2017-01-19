FELONY CHARGES PENDING

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were monitoring traffic in a School zone in the area of Highway 91 and Rio Virgin Road. School zone signs were posted next to the roadway and in the roadway as 15 miles per hour. Deputies observed a fast approaching dark colored vehicle. Utilizing a radar device, deputies determined the vehicle was traveling 45 miles per hour in the posted 15 mph zone. Deputies observed a single occupant male driver in the vehicle. At about 9:48 a.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle accelerated and deputies lost sight as the vehicle went around a curve. Deputies discontinued the traffic stop. Later than morning, the same vehicle was observed in the Desert Springs Area. The male driver, later identified as George Stotler, 34, of Mesquite Nevada, fled on foot and he was located by deputies after a foot pursuit in a wash near Hope Circle in Desert Springs. A Trooper from the Department of Public Safety assisted with locating Stotler. Stotler was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a 9mm pistol and drug paraphernalia. Stotler was released to family after he was medically cleared from a hospital due to his difficulty breathing during the incident and recent methamphetamine use. Stotler will be longed form for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. The vehicle was towed from the scene.