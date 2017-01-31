Families invited to first Desert Color Dash

The Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services along with the elementary schools PTO organizations are hosting the first annual Desert Color Dash on Saturday, March 11 from 7 to11a.m. at Hafen Park.

The event, to be run along the city trails system is designed to build a stronger community. It’s a family-friendly event open to the public and welcomes all members of the community and surrounding areas. There is a 5K run or walk and a 1 mile fun run.

Come join friends and families and have a great morning of fitness, fun and meeting new people. There is an event fee per person; please visit the City of Mesquite Web Page for more information. All proceeds will go to the help the Parent Teachers Organization (PTO) for Mesquite and Bunkerville Elementary school.

For more information about this event and possible volunteering please contact Sarah Leavitt 702-308-7563 or Shannon Hughes 702-208-0996.