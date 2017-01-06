Do you have night vision?

Do you have what it takes to see at night? The Virgin Valley Artists do. The first themed art exhibit for 2017 is sponsored by the Virgin Valley Artists Association. This month’s entries themed “Night Vision” are on display at the gallery now through Jan. 28. Stop in and take a look at any or all of the pieces included in the one-of-a-kind art work in a variety of mediums.

Awards will be handed out to the winners for Best of Show, first, second and third place along with Sponsor’s and People’s Choice during the monthly reception which is scheduled to be held on Jan. 19 from 4-6 p.m. at the gallery.

Among the 40 contest entries you’ll find some of your favorite local artists with many pieces that are their signature styles. But look more closely and you’ll find a surprise or two among the art such as a piece titled, ‘Fururity, are we there yet’ which is a collaborative acrylic painting by Kathy Ludwig and Floyd Johnson.

Johnson said, “I’ve never worked with anyone on another piece before. We started it two months ago, and it just got bigger and bigger. It was fun; we hardly fought at all,” he said with a smile and a wink. Johnson also mentioned that they finished the piece the day the competition began.

Of course, you’ll find several other pieces by Johnson and another entry from Lugwig as well.

A great many of the entries are digital photography pieces like ‘Milky Way and the Watchman’ by the award-winning photographer, Shirley Smith. Or take a trip down Route 66 with photographer Amer Khwaja and the piece titled ‘Night on Route 66.’

If your tastes venture more toward the traditional oil painting, then you’ll get a hoot out of Ray Pittman’s oil painting “The Night has Eyes.”

Whatever your tastes are you won’t want to miss this wonderful exhibit on things that go bump in the night. Don’t forget to vote on your favorite.

The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on this and future exhibits contact the gallery at 702-346-1338 or visit their web site at www.mesquitefineartscenter.com.