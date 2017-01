College of Southern Nevada is currently in search of instructors who have a passion for sharing their time and talents with continuing education classes. CSN non-credit classes are very flexible and can be offered at any time of the day, from one day to several days. If you are fluent in Spanish, like to teach painting, craft, sew, or have a passion for photography, this might be the job for you. Please contact the CSN Mesquite office at 702-346-2485 for more information.