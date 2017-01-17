Council Implements State-Mandated Room Tax Increase

Recently, the Nevada Legislature passed Senate Bill 1, which mandates a .5 percent increase in room tax for all properties in Clark County to fund the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For all transient lodging establishments in Mesquite, this means room tax will increase .5 percent from 12.0 percent to 12.5 percent effective Jan. 15.

In order to comply with Senate Bill 1, the City of Mesquite updated the Municipal Code, Title 2, Chapter 2, Article A by adopting Ordinance 509 at the Jan. 10 City Council meeting.

Moving forward, all lodging establishments will base their room tax payments for Jan. 1 through Jan. 14 off the 12 percent rate. Starting Jan. 15, the rate will increase to 12.5 percent.