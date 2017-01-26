community calendar Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2017

The Virgin Valley Theatre Group is opening their second production of the 2016-17 season, ‘The Odd Couple’ on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Mesquite Community Theatre; tickets are $15. Two more shows are scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at Danielle’s Chocolates, Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and the Mesquite Community Theatre box office one half hour prior to show times.

The Odd Couple Synopsis: Compulsive neat freak Felix Unger (Chad Calmelat) is thrown out of his house by his divorce-bound wife. He wanders aimlessly through the streets of New York, toying with the idea of suicide, before gravitating to the apartment of his best friend, incorrigibly sloppy sportswriter Oscar Madison (John Sadler). Worried that Felix will try something desperate Oscar, himself in the process of being divorced by his wife, invites Felix to move in with him. Within a few days, this mismatched pair is on the verge of mutual murder. Felix cannot abide Oscar’s slovenliness, while Oscar is driven insane by Felix’s obsession with cleanliness.

A potentially passionate evening with Oscar’s neighbors, the “coo-coo” Pigeon sisters (Kimberly Gilbert and Nanette Greener) is ruined when Felix, ruminating over his wife and children, reduces the two ladies to remorseful tears. Pushed to the brink, Oscar stalks around the apartment making as big a mess as possible.

Comes the next week’s poker game, and the previously vengeful Oscar is worried that Felix might have attempted to do away with himself again. Instead, a surprisingly self-confident Felix shows up to collect his belongings, then announces that he’s temporarily moving upstairs with the toothsome Pigeon sisters.

Don’t miss the Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s production of one of Neil Simon’s greatest hits. There’s laughs from beginning to end with what has been called, “One of the funniest scripts ever written.”

Also cast in the ‘The Odd Couple’ as Oscar and Felix’s poker buddies are; Gary Williams, Mark Guertin, Ted Ung and Mike Schultz.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Workforce Connections

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Crochet and More Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 2:15-3:45 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Science Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Friday, Jan. 27

USA Winter Girls Fast Pitch U12 Championships

Where: Pioneer, Hunter and Old Mill Ball Fields

When: Call for times

Info: 801-607-1762

UYSA ODP Combines

Where: Mesquite Sports and Event Complex, 1635 World Champion Way

When: Call for times

Info: Terry Ogden 435-862-9878

C.A.R.E.

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s ‘The Odd Couple’

Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.vvtgnv.com

Saturday, Jan. 28

Cell Phone Basics Class

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 11 a.m.-noon

Info: 702-346-5224

Children’s Movie Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

USA Winter Girls Fast Pitch U12 Championships

Where: Pioneer, Hunter and Old Mill Ball Fields

When: Call for times

Info: 801-607-1762

UYSA ODP Combines

Where: Mesquite Sports and Event Complex, 1635 World Champion Way

When: Call for times

Info: Terry Ogden 435-862-9878

Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s ‘The Odd Couple’

Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.vvtgnv.com

Sunday, Jan. 29

USA Winter Girls Fast Pitch U12 Championships

Where: Pioneer, Hunter and Old Mill Ball Fields

When: Call for times

Info: 801-607-1762

UYSA ODP Combines

Where: Mesquite Sports and Event Complex, 1635 World Champion Way

When: Call for times

Info: Terry Ogden 435-862-9878

Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s ‘The Odd Couple’

Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.

When: 2 p.m.

Info: www.vvtgnv.com

Tuesday, Jan. 31

E-Media Download Class

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1:30-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

4-H after School Program

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Computer/Internet/Email basics class

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1:30-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Teen Scene

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Every Week~

Adult Coloring Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: First three Mondays 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Beginners Drawing with Bunny Wiseman

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 1-4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Evening Drawing Classes for Beginners

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Watercolor Painting

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Acrylic Painting Beginner to Advance

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Beginning Watercolor

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

3-D Paper Art

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Thursdays, 9 a.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Open Paint Day

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Friday, 9 a.m.-noon

Info: 702-346-1338

Hatha Yoga

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Gentle Yoga

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday & Thursday 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Boot Camp Fitness

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday & Wednesday 5:15-6:15 p.m. Saturday 9:15-10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Aquatic Total Body Fitness

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday & Wednesday 4:15-5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Chair Classes/Fitness Level: Moderate/Beginner

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5290

Strength Training and Core Conditioning

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: M & W Strength 9 a.m. T & Th Core Conditioning 9 a.m.

Info: 702-356-5290

Zumba Gold

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Regular Class M & W 9:30 a.m., Slower Music T & Th 9:30 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5290

Toddler Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Five and Under Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Tuesdays 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Pre-School Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Wednesdays 11 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Wii Wednesday

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Wednesdays 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Zumba Basics

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Abs, Buns and Thighs Class

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Open Pickleball

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday -Friday 11:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-noon & 12:30 -3:30

Info: 702-346-8732

Quake-Barre Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5

When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m.

Info: Recreation Center 702-346-8732 or Christy Davis, Instructor 702-610-1344

Mesquite Shooters Pistol Club

Where: Take Old Hwy 91 to Hidden Valley; follow Hidden Valley to the Range

When: 8 a.m., Saturdays and Wednesdays

Info: Ovid Pinckert, 702-346-6314 or Ken Ness, 702-613-4170

Spin and Sculpt Class

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #37

When: 5:30 a.m.-6:15 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Muay Thai-Korean Kickboxing Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #7

When: Friday, Wednesday and Monday, 3-4 p.m., 4-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

All That Jazz Adult Dance Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #5

When: Tuesday and Thursday 9:45-11:00 a.m.

New Pickleball Schedule

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center west gymnasium, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, noon-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Senior Center Card and Tile Game Schedule

Where: Mesquite Senior Center, 102 Desert Drive

When:

Open Pinochle: Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mexican Train: Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.

Dominos: Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday noon-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cribbage: Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Hand and Foot: Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.

South West Dance Theatre

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5

When: Classes vary according to dance type, age and level, call for information.

Info: 435-669-6195

Evening Spin

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #37

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Treble Makers: Community Lady Singers

Where: Mesquite Lutheran Church, 450 Turtleback Road

When: 10 a.m.

Info: nila35@rconnects.com

Beginner Tap Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #35

When: Mondays 3 p.m.

Karate for Kids

Where: Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 4-8 p.m. Saturday 9 and 10 a.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732

Karate for Kids

Where: Visit www.mesquitenv.gov or 346-8732 for class locations/ Mesquite Taekwondo Center

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 and 6 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732

“Duplicate Bridge Game” and Lessons

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: Every Friday 11 a.m.

Info: Terry Waterman, 702-217-5005

Mesquite Cancer Help Society

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #36

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays July 1 – August 31

Info: 702-346-0622

Mesquite Veteran’s Center

Where: 840 Hafen Lane

When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mondays-Fridays

Info: www.mesquitevetscenter.org or 702-346-2735

VA Transportation

Where: To VA appointments in Las Vegas

When: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Info: Mesquite Elks Lodge 702-345-2811

The Rotary Club of Mesquite

Where: Holiday Inn Express, 1035 W. Pioneer Blvd.

When: Tuesdays Noon-1 p.m.

Info: Jeff Bird, 702- 346-7025

Bereavement Group

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Monday 3:30-5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Stretch & Qi Gong Combo Class

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 10 a.m., Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Kundalini Yoga

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9 a.m. & 6:15 p.m., Thursdays and Tuesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Meditation Classes

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road, #25

When: Thursdays 10-10:45 a.m.

Info: Instructor Betty King call 702-346-8732 to register

*All That Jazz Think Broadway

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Sweatin’ To the Oldies

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9:00 a.m. Fridays, Mondays & Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

*Spinning Class with Al Litman

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10

When: 7:45 a.m., Mondays & Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Mesquite Boxing Club

Where: The Old Virgin Valley High School Gym, 41 W. First North St.

When: 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Info: mesquiteboxinggym.webs.com

Desert Rose Charities Food Bank

(Serving the Arizona Strip communities)

Where: 3261 Old Pioneer Road, Beaver Dam, Ariz.

When: Fridays 9 a.m.-noon

Info: 928-347-5141

Virgin Valley Food Bank

Where: Where: 312 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite Plaza, Unit 107 (facing West First South Street).

When: Mondays 3-5:00 p.m.

Info: 702-346-0900

Early Morning Spin Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 a.m.

Info: Instructor, Christy Davis

Mesquite Silver Tongued Toastmasters Group

Where: Falcon Ridge Golf Club, 1024 Normandy Lane

When: Tuesdays 8-9 a.m.

Info: 435-229-9964

Cub Scouts Troop 299

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m.

TOPS Organization Meeting

Where: 590 W. Mesquite Blvd., Community Room

When: 3:30-5 p.m., Wednesdays

Info: Rosemary Bardeleben, 702-345-6818

Weight Watchers Meeting

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #33

When: Thursdays 5 p.m., Fridays 9:30 a.m.

Tae Kwon Do Forms

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Tae Kwon Do Sparring Techniques

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

LDS Addiction Recovery Support Group

Where: Littlefield Chapel, Old Highway 91 Littlefield, Ariz.

When: Sunday 7 p.m.

Info: 435-680-7174

Where: Stake Center, 100 N. Arrowhead Ln.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: 702-525-6126

LDS Addiction Recovery Support Group Women Only

Where: Littlefield Chapel, Old Highway 91 Littlefield, Ariz.

When: Tuesday 10 a.m.

Info: 435-229-0209

Mesquite Sunrise Rotary Club

Where: Grill Room, 100 Palmer Lane

When: Thursdays 7:15-8:30 a.m.

Info: www.rotarymesquite.org

Info: mesquiterw@yahoo.com

Healing Meditation

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Tuesday and Thursday 10:15 a.m. Wednesday 6:15 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Mind, Body, Stretch

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Wednesday, 5:15 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Deep Water Aerobics

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

Indoor Pool 9-9:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Vinyasa Yoga

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10-11 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

PM Zumba Classes

Where: Call for class location

When: Tuesday & Thursday 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Zumba Fitness Party

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5

When: Wednesday 6-7 p.m. Friday 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Stretch, Strength and Balance

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #6

When: Monday and Wednesday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702- 346-8732

Al-Anon Meeting

Where: 371 Riverside Drive

When: Sunday 3-4 p.m. Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Info: 928-347-5478

Alcoholic Anonymous

Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.

When: Daily 9 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-6315

Alcoholic Anonymous Women Only Group

Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.

When: Thursday 3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-6315

Dual Recovery Meeting

Where: 61 N. Willow St., #4

When: Wednesdays, 5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-4696

The Exchange Club of Mesquite

Where: Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane

When: Tuesdays, noon

Info: 702-346-6633

Preschool Storytime/Toddler Storytime

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Preschool-Wednesdays 11a.m., Toddler-Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Info: 702- 507-4080

Bereavement Group

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Mondays 3:30-5 p.m.

Info: 702-507-4080

Cardio Boxing

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Mesquite Toes Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St.

When: Jazz: Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.

Beginning Clog: noon

Beginner’s Tap: Monday 3 p.m.

Musical Theatre: Wednesday 3 p.m.

Tap Techniques: Tuesday 1 p.m.

Info: J_Edgington@hotmail.com