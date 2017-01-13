Chamber travel tour announced for 2017

In 2016, Mesquite Chamber members took a trip to Ireland and earned the Chamber a $10,000 donation from The Travel Connection and Celece Seegmiller.

This year, Seegmiller announced at the Jan. 11 luncheon that the Chamber’s trip will be a tour of Italy titled ‘Tuscany and the Italian Riviera Escorted Tour.’

The tour is scheduled from Sept. 15 to 22 and the cost, not yet disclosed, will include transfers from Mesquite to Las Vegas, airfare, 10 meals and an escorted tour of some of Italy’s most scenic areas. “If you love art, history, wine and food, this is definitely a tour to consider,” said Seegmiller.

The tour will also include exploring the Cinque Terre’s rugged coastline by train, the Uffizi Gallery or the Leonardo da Vinci Museum, Siena, Pisa, Lucca, a boat ride to Portofino, wineries and a guided tour of Florence.

Seegmiller will be holding a presentation at the College of Southern Nevada Mesquite Campus, 140 N Yucca St. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 12:30 p.m.

The trip is open to both chamber members and the public. Anyone interested in learning more is invited to attend the presentation or call The Travel Connection at 435-256-8897 or emailing celece@stgeorgetravel.com.