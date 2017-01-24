Bulldogs slay Dragons 54-52

Del Sol High School Coach Tyler Ehrke said,” This is one of the toughest places to play in the league. Fitz (coach FitzSimons) always has his kids ready and it’s always a game.” He was right as the Virgin Valley High School Bulldogs found themselves in a real ‘dog fight’ Monday night before Andrew Memmott hit two free throws with 11 seconds remaining to seal the Bulldogs 54-52 victory. Memmott had 14 points for the Dawgs, point guard JarrettTietjen had a game high 17 points and Hogan Fowles added 12 points. Tietjen had 5 assists and Reid Jensen added 5 block shots for the Dawgs.

The Bulldogs began the game with a hot hand, scoring 18 points on 5 three balls and a 3 point play by Fowles all in the first period to the delight of the home crowd. Fowles had two, Tietjen hit two and Memmott added one for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs led 18-11 but the Dragons were not dead yet.

The Dawgs continued their long ball shooting with Devon Cox and Memmott hitting one each to begin the second period increasing the Bulldogs lead to 24-13 before the Dragons began a comeback. The Dragons defense shut down the Bulldogs three ball closing to 32-26 at the break.

If you’re a basketball fan, you have heard the old cliché, ‘you live by the three you die by the three.’ The Bulldogs would only manage one more 3 ball the rest of the game. The Dragons defense forced poor shots by the Dawgs giving Dragon Johnathon Spearman opportunities to shred the Dawgs and take a 39-38 lead late in the third period. The Dragons outscored the Dawgs 15 to 8 to take the lead 41-40 after three periods, .setting up a barn burner down the stretch.

Memmott began the Bulldogs scoring with a two ball and Fowles followed with a three giving the Dawgs a 47-43 lead early in the fourth period. Neither, the Bulldogs or Dragons would get another basket the rest of the period. The Bulldogs hit 7 of 8 and the Dragons hit 7 of 10 free throws setting up Memmott’s crucial 2 to end the game. “I told the kids to come out with energy to begin the game or we would lose,” said Bulldog head coach Sean FitzSimons. It was vital for us to get the win. The pressure is on them (Dragons) as we go one up in league. It was an important win for us.” The Bulldogs host Boulder City on Wednesday Jan. 25 before traveling to face league leader Chaparral on Jan.31.