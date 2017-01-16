Bulldogs overcome sluggish start, defeat SECTA 45-43

The Virgin Valley High School boy basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to avert defeat to the TECH Roadrunners on Thursday, Jan. 12. Bulldog Hogan Fowles hit three of four free throw attempts to assure a Dawg win 45-43. Devin Cox kept the Dawgs in the game with 16 points including 4 of 7 three balls.

“It was a truly unbelievable game,” said Bulldog coach Sean Fitzsimmons. “We didn’t shoot very well, but it’s good to get a road win. I’m glad we escaped with a win.”

The Bulldogs fell behind early trailing 19-9 after one period. The Bulldogs cut the Roadrunner lead to 27-20 at the break. The teams ended the third period with the Roadrunners on top 37-30. The Bulldogs outscored and outhustled the Roadrunners down the stretch rallying for 15 points while holding the Roadrunners to six fourth period points.

Bulldog Reid Jensen was big again with 10 boards. Point guard Jarrett Tietjen added 9 points for the Dawgs. The Bulldogs host Moapa Valley on Friday, Jan. 20. The Dawgs have three straight home games to position themselves for a playoff run.