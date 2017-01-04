Bulldogs open 3A Sunrise League play against Eagles and Cowboys

Bulldog basketball coach Sean FitzSimons said he wanted a tough pre-league schedule to test his troops prior to opening of 3A League play. He got his wish and his team responded with a 10-5 pre-season record. Andrew Memmott and Hogan Fowles led VVHS against the 6-7 Boulder City High School Eagles Wednesday evening in Boulder City. Eagles coach John Belestere has a young squad led by his son Carson who has put up some big numbers this year. Guard Justus Green and Karson Bailey have had 20+ games this pre-season.

Memmot and Fowles lead the Dawgs with 13.4 and 12.9 points per game respectively. Point guard Jarrett Tietjen is the iron man with more minutes than anyone on the squad.

The Bulldogs follow up with the Chaparral High School Cowboys on Friday night in The Dawg House. The Cowboys come in with an 8-6 preseason record led by a balanced attack. The Cowboys have three players in double figures. Angel Porras leads with 14.5 PPG followed by Marcus Hilliard and Jonathon Tendale at 13.2 PPG. Hilliard is just short of a double-double with 9.6 rebounds per game. Despite the lower preseason record, the Cowboys losses have come against Division 4A schools. The game could be a test on how far the Bulldogs will go in conference play.