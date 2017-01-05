Bulldog teams shoot down Eagles

The Virgin Valley High School Bulldog basketball teams opened the 2017 3A season with victories over the Boulder City High School squads on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The ladies won easily 50-22 and the men held on for a 75-62 win.

The Lady Dawgs and the Eagles played to a 9-9 tie after one period before the Bulldogs full court pressure disrupted the Eagles offense causing numerous turnovers in the second period. Brianna Todd had the hot hand early with seven points in the first. The Dawgs defense held the Eagles to 2 points in the second period to take a 21-11 lead at the break. Emma Barnum and Taylor Barnum led the way with 4 points each.

Bulldog freshman Nathalie Lagamayo found the distance with 3 straight jump shots to move the Dawgs out to a 27-13 advantage early in the third period. Todd added 5 points to give the Dawgs a 32-19 advantage after three quarters.

The fourth quarter was all Bulldogs as their defense held the Eagles to three points while the offense put up 18 points for a 50-22 victory. Todd led all scorers with 15 points followed by Lagamayo with 12 points. Bernice Fiso again controlled the defensive boards for the Dawgs.

The Bulldogs travel to Chaparral on Friday, Jan. 6 to face the Cowboys who fell to Moapa Valley 48-13 at Moapa.

Bulldog men win 75-62 over Eagles

The Bulldog men’s team had four players in double figures to cruise over the Eagles 75-62. Leading the way for the Dawgs were Andrew Memmott with 19 points followed by Devin Cox with 16 and Hogan Fowles and Jayden Perkins with 13 points each. The Bulldogs never trailed and kept the Eagles at bay with the long ball.

The Dawgs hit 10 of 23 three point shots during the win. Reid Jensen, Fowles and Memmott had 5 boards each to lead the Dawgs, Jensen added three block shots. The Bulldogs host Chaparral on Friday, Jan. 6. The Cowboys routed Moapa Valley 67-40 in their opener.