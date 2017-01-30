Bulldog grapplers fall to Eagles 39-36

The Virgin Valley High School Bulldog wrestling team had more than two strikes against them prior to Friday night’s matches with the Eagles from Boulder City. The Dawgs gave up 24 points to the Eagles in four weight classes due to forfeits. The Dawgs could not overcome the disadvantage and fell short 39-36. The Bulldogs won six matches by falls (pins) led by their big three, Ty Smith, Jacob Baird and Cache Burnside. Two time returning Nevada state champions Smith at 113 lbs. and Baird at 132 lbs. were impressive. Smith pinned his opponent in .47 seconds and Baird dropped his opponent with .01 seconds remaining in the second period. Burnside was also quick in dispatching his Eagle opponent, winning in 1:46 minutes. Also winning by fall were Rudy Cannon at 106 lbs. pinning his in 2:08, Cresent Crandall at 152 lbs. and Dayden Payne at 285 lbs. The Eagles won two matches by decision and one by fall. The match was a good tune up for the 3A Regional Tournament which begins at 3:15 on Feb. 3 at Western High School in Las Vegas. The top three winners in in all classes will qualify for the Nevada State Tournament which will be held at Spanish Springs High School in Sparks Nevada on Friday Feb. 10 and Saturday Feb.11.