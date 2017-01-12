Building Permits end year on high note

Even though the number of building permits issued by the Mesquite’s Building Department in December were two less than the 114 a year ago, the value of the 112 permits was more than a million dollars higher, hitting $6,003,163. The total value of permits issued in December 2015 was $3,859,674.

Two permits were issued for commercial buildings, both of which are for a new gas station and convenience store located at 121 South Falcon Ridge Parkway at the I-15 Exit 120 interchange. The total value of the permits is $463,455.

Three commercial modification permits were issued for a total value of $14,820. Three new business permits were issued in December 2016 compared to two permits issued in December 2015.

Six residential modification permits were issued for a total value of $302,056. One permit alone was valued at $285,636 for a new home in the Reserves subdivision.

The building department issued 22 permits for new single family residences in December compared to 20 a year ago. The value of those permits last month was $5,045,430 while the value a year ago was $3,859,674.

Pulte Homes of Nevada took out 10 permits for new single family homes in Sun City. The highest valued permit was $262,782 and the lowest value was $142,896.

NRC took out five permits and Warmington Residential Nevada took out two for new home construction. Jackson Contracting, Construction West, Catamount Development and two private builders each took out one permit for new homes. Of those permits the highest value was $444,132.

Four permits were issued for swimming pools this year compared to six permits issued a year ago. Nine permits were issued for block walls which are usually an indicator of future new home construction. Last year only four were issued.

Overall, the city issued a total of 1,282 permits in calendar year 2016 compared to 1,159 issued in 2015. The total valuation of the 2016 permits was $66.908 million compared to a valuation of $45.814 million in 2015.

Single family residence building permits totaled 246 for the year with a value of $56.274 million. In 2015 the city issued 202 permits for new single family homes valued at $38.489 million.

Only eight permits were issued for commercial buildings in 2016 valued at $4.41 million. That compares to 21 commercial building permits issued in 2015 valued at $3.047 million.

Permits for commercial modifications totaled 23 in 2016 with a valuation of $2.015 million compared to 36 permits issued in 2015 with a valuation of $1.099 million.

Permits for new businesses fell from 55 permits in 2015 to 37 in 2016.

Six grading permits, an indicator of future commercial construction, were issued by the city in 2016 valued at $579,502. Five permits for grading were issued in 2015 and valued at $257,500.

Permits for swimming pools rose in 2016 to 30 worth $550,761, from 21 worth $340,459 issued in 2015.

The number of block wall permits issued in all of 2016 hit 113 compared to 88 issued in 2015.